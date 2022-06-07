ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dallas Keuchel has himself a new Major League home

By Bryan Dietzler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for Chicago White Sox castoff pitcher Dallas Keuchel to end up signing with a team. Just a few days after being Designated for Assignment (DFA’d), Keuchel came back to earth with the Arizona Diamondbacks and appears to have found a home at least for...

southsideshowdown.com

Comments / 1

Dallas Keuchel
