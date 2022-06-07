ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee baseball watch party returns for 2022 Super Regionals

By Gregory Raucoules
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee baseball team is hosting an NCAA Super Regional series for the second consecutive year and the university will once again hold a watch party outside the stadium for fans who can’t attend the game.

The top-ranked Volunteers will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a best-of-three series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Game 1 will be Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. and Game 2 will take place Saturday at 2 p.m.

No. 1 Tennessee advances to second straight Super Regional

If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will be held Sunday, June 12 with the start time yet to be determined.

With limited ticket availability inside the stadium, fans are invited to attend a free on-campus block party featuring a live big-screen game broadcast, Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand and more.

In a change from 2021, this year’s block party in the green space just beyond the outfield wall down the right-field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium between the GF1 and GF2 parking lots.

The new location for this year’s watch party is due to the current construction of Haslam Field as well as the street closure of Pat Head Summitt Street to create the extended concourse for ticketed fans.

Tennessee baseball stadium renovation plans unveiled ahead of NCAA Tournament

The watch party will begin 90 minutes prior to the first pitch each day. Items such as chairs and blankets will be permitted while coolers, glass bottles and glass containers are prohibited.

Fans attending the Big Orange Watch Party are encouraged to park for free in the G-7 Garage located at 2401 Volunteer Blvd. and walk down Volunteer Boulevard to Todd Helton Drive to access the watch party.

Additional parking will be located in lots GF5 – GF9 located on Fraternity Park Drive, which are located off of Volunteer Boulevard. Fans parking on Fraternity Park Drive may use the sidewalk between Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi to access the watch party.

Todd Helton Drive at Volunteer Boulevard to Chamique Holdsclaw Drive at Lake Loudoun Boulevard will be closed and can only be accessed with a valid NCAA parking pass.

A win in the Super Regionals would send Tennessee to their second straight College World Series in Omaha and sixth in program history. The Vols have never won a National Championship in baseball, with their best ever finish coming in 1951 when they finished runner-up.

A limited number of single session tickets will be sold to the general public at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket window 90 minutes prior to first pitch of each session.

