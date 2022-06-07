ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

2022 Belmont Stakes Contenders and Odds Announced

By Kenyatta Storin
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a thrilling Kentucky Derby that saw the second-biggest upset in its 148-year history, Rich Strike's owners elected to skip the Preakness Stakes, which was won by Early Voting. Now, we prepare for the...

www.numberfire.com

CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, best bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., and Rich Strike is generating a lot of the buzz after his win as a massive long shot at the Kentucky Derby. The horse didn't get into the field until the last minute when Ethereal Road was scratched and he got a perfect trip around from jockey Sonny Leon to win at 80-1. Rich Strike was held out of the 2022 Preakness Stakes after his win to prep for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont, but he won't get the chance to run against Preakness winner Early Voting after his connections opted to hold him out of the third leg of the Triple Crown.
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Local businesses hoping for Belmont Stakes boost this weekend

ELMONT, N.Y. - The hoopla is building for this weekend's historic Belmont Stakes, back to its normal crowd capacity for the first in three years.Horse racing fans are hoping for clear skies, and CBS2's Jennifer McLogan say Long Island businesses are hoping the odds are in their favor for an economic boost. The starting gate was brought to the Garden City hotel - the tradition kicks off Belmont Stakes festivities. The Belmont Jewel - the official cocktail of the Belmont Stakes - is being served alongside a 2022 version, the Belmont Buck - bourbon, lemon juice and ginger beer. And nothing says horse...
ELMONT, NY
