2022 Belmont Stakes Contenders and Odds Announced

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., and Rich Strike is generating a lot of the buzz after his win as a massive long shot at the Kentucky Derby. The horse didn't get into the field until the last minute when Ethereal Road was scratched and he got a perfect trip around from jockey Sonny Leon to win at 80-1. Rich Strike was held out of the 2022 Preakness Stakes after his win to prep for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont, but he won't get the chance to run against Preakness winner Early Voting after his connections opted to hold him out of the third leg of the Triple Crown.

ELMONT, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO