2022 Belmont Stakes Contenders and Odds Announced

ELMONT, N.Y. - The hoopla is building for this weekend's historic Belmont Stakes, back to its normal crowd capacity for the first in three years.Horse racing fans are hoping for clear skies, and CBS2's Jennifer McLogan say Long Island businesses are hoping the odds are in their favor for an economic boost. The starting gate was brought to the Garden City hotel - the tradition kicks off Belmont Stakes festivities. The Belmont Jewel - the official cocktail of the Belmont Stakes - is being served alongside a 2022 version, the Belmont Buck - bourbon, lemon juice and ginger beer. And nothing says horse...
Comments / 0