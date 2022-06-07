ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lawmakers polled on gun violence special session

By CBS Miami Team
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE - Florida lawmakers will have until 3 p.m. Friday to weigh in on a proposal by Democrats to hold a special legislative session on gun violence.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced the timeline for lawmakers to respond to a poll about holding a special session.

The poll was prompted by more than 20 percent of lawmakers submitting letters of support. A special session would be convened if 60 percent of the members of the House and Senate back the idea in the poll.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, wrote in a letter Thursday to Byrd that lawmakers must address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

"Although we've taken bipartisan steps to address gun violence since the horrific massacre of students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (High School in Parkland) and we continue to do that work, it is imperative that we take common-sense steps to address the epidemic of gun violence that has led to mass atrocities in places like Buffalo, N.Y. and most recently in Uvalde, TX," Book wrote.

Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, wrote separately to Byrd that the special session is needed to address the issues. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past.

Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
