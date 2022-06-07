Off-duty FDNY firefighter saves toddler from burning home — using garden hose

An off-duty firefighter saved a 3-year-old neighbor from her family’s burning home in Brooklyn — using just a garden hose, he recalled to The Post on Tuesday.

City Bravest Stefon Douglas, 33, said he was headed home after working at Engine 276 on Sunday evening when he spotted smoke “puffing from the rear of the house that was on fire.

“I started running towards a house,” he said.

Douglas said he then remembered he had an oxygen mask and tank in his car because he had recently used them as a prop for students at a school career day.

“I grabbed [the equipment] from my trunk and put it on,” he said.

Off-duty firefighter Stefon Douglas, 33, saved a 3-year-old neighbor from her family’s burning home in Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

At first, Douglas tried to fight his way through the flames and smoke in the front of the house but didn’t have enough protective gear, he said.

“I was just in a T-shirt, had shorts on and Crocs, and the heat was just way too much and the house was way too big to try to perform a search,” Douglas said.

So he decided to enter the home through the side and ran into a man there using a garden hose to try to douse the flames, he said.

Stefon Douglas (center) used a garden hose during the rescue. Lloyd Mitchell

“I grabbed it from him,” Douglas said of the hose. “I asked him, ‘Do you think anyone’s in the house?’ He said, ‘There might be two people.’ ”

Douglas said he then put his thumb on the hose’s nozzle to try to create more pressure while moving as close to the flames as the hose would allow.

He said he saw more flames on the stove and trained the water on that.

Then he heard the girl.

Douglas, 33, was headed home after working at Engine 276 on Sunday evening when he spotted smoke billowing from the Brooklyn home. Wayne Carrington

“I started to hear whimpering, like a little cry,” he said.

He followed the cry and ended up in what turned out to be a bathroom. He was unable to see much through the thick smoke but managed to find the crying tot, who was naked and crouched on the floor between the toilet and sink.

“I grabbed her,” he said. “I handed her off to the guy at the doorway.”

Douglas then picked the garden hose back up and continued to search for the potential second trapped person. It turns out the child’s mom was still in the home. She later died from injuries from the blaze.

“I just used the hose to keep the fire from extending to another room or just anytime it got too close,” Douglas said of his frantic search for a second person.

Ladder 159 eventually arrived and tapped him out.

The child’s mother later died from injuries sustained during the blaze. Citizen

“[Other firefighters] were looking at me pretty weird because they were like, ‘How does this guy have on a mask?’ ” Douglas said. “But they didn’t know me until I took off my mask, and they were like, ‘Whoa, Steph. What were you doing here?’ ”

They were shocked to hear he saved the child, he said.

“When I got outside, my mom and my sister were there, and they’re looking at me like ‘What did you just do?’ ” he recalled.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but has since pulled out of the woods and will survive, authorities said. Her mother was found in a bedroom further in the home’s interior and later died, officials said.

Douglas said he felt bad that he wasn’t able to save the mother but considers it divine intervention that he was there to save the child.

Normally, he would have been at work at the time of the blaze, he said, but he had to take his mother to surgery in the early morning, so he was returning home earlier.

“It just keeps playing in my head,” he said. “It just happened that God aligned it so perfectly that I was heading home and got on my block at that particular moment.”