ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee Food Pantry lease at former library site close to complete

By By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257g1H_0g3K7WnT00

The wheels are turning on a lease arrangement with the Waunakee Food Pantry and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at the former South Street public library site.

The Waunakee Village Board heard an update on the status from village staff at their June 6 meeting and learned that the village’s and food pantry’s insurance parties were now working on adding language to the agreement. Otherwise, the lease for the food pantry is complete, except for one detail: a lease arrangement with the Waunakee Community School District for the upper parking lot.

Design work is currently underway in preparation for necessary interior improvements, such as accessible bathrooms, a separation of the stairs from the upper level, and the elevator, said Village Administrator Todd Schmidt.

“What I want to have is when we have ink on that [lease] agreement, we can then put the bids out there to proceed with the work we have to do so they can move in,” Schmidt said.

Public Works staff are also putting contracts together for sidewalk improvements and HVAC work, he added.

Village staff have continued to discuss the potential for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) to lease the building’s upper level.

“They have been in the building multiple times,” Schmidt said about a subcommittee exploring the move.

“I can tell you that, in talking to both the food pantry folks and WNC folks, both see the potential for a co-facility to be a wonderful marriage for their functions,” Schmidt said.

Now, both organizations are discussing the parking needs and are communicating to the school board. Schmidt said he believed that board planned to meet in closed session to discuss the parking request.

The parking lot formerly used by the Waunakee Public Library had been provided to the village for municipal use. The school district agreed to grant the use to the village when plans were in the works to locate the village hall at the site. However, a new agreement will be needed with the school district to lease the parking area to the village and for use by the food pantry and WNC, explained Bryan Kleinmaier, attorney for the village.

“Now, the potential agreement we would have with the school district, if the school district decides to lease that parking area back for the use of the property, theoretically, we should be involved in that because it all relates back to the users of the former library site,” Kleinmaier said.

If the school district decides against leasing the parking area, the question will be whether WNC or the food pantry could operate there without the upper parking area, he indeed.

“At least the conversations I’ve been a part of, they believe they need that upper parking area, at least a portion of it, for them both to operate there,” Kleinmaier said.

Schmidt agreed, saying, “It’s an open question whether either would want to make that move to the old library if there’s no room to give for the upper parking lot.”

A lease agreement will also need to be drafted with WNC, but Schmidt called that putting the “cart before the horse.”

Other news:

Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:

-approved spending $6,400 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a space needs study at the Waunakee Police Department. Chief Adam Kreitzman said the department is growing out of its building. Kueny Architects will undertake a police station master-planning project, which includes an assessment of current space and options for future growth.

-approved a memorandum of understanding to provide a school resource officer. The memorandum of understanding is needed for the police department’s accreditation process.

-discussed its public comments policy that village staff have drafted to guide meetings. Village staff will continue to work on the policy based on the board members’ direction.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local meat manufacturer gives large donation to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank received a huge wave of support Wednesday. Jones Dairy Farm, based in Fort Atkinson, donated a semi-trailer full of food to the foodbank. Donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots and black beans. In total, Jones Dairy Farm donated over 35,000 pounds of food. For Jones, Wednesday was a chance to give back. “Madison...
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

Paddlewheeler stops in La Crosse less than month out, as Riverside Park dock project hit snag

The timeline for completion of construction on the new big boat docks in La Crosse’s Riverside Park, still up in the air — or in the water. “We’ve lost a little ground because the water’s been up about three weeks,” Jim Flottmeyer, project specialist with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, we’re working on some alternative to be able to dock there. They can still use the old portion of that, which, if we have one boat here at a time, it works fine.”
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Waunakee, WI
Society
Waunakee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waunakee, WI
captimes.com

Lunches lacking: Supply chain disrupts food service for MMSD

A small bag of chips, yogurt and string cheese. Apple juice with a WOWBUTTER (peanut butter substitute) and jelly sandwich. Strawberry yogurt, a banana, Goldfish graham crackers, a cheese stick and cucumbers to split among the class. These were all lunches served at Madison Metropolitan School District schools this year...
MADISON, WI
I-Rock 93.5

You Can Slide in This Lakefront, Ritzy $4.25 Million Madison, WI Mansion

Zillow Gone Wild has landed on a $4.25 million mansion on the lake in Madison, WI. The mansion is 5 beds, 6 baths and it's clearly nothing I'll be able to afford in this lifetime. But the best part: it has a slide. That's how you get downstairs in this household. A slide. There's a spiral staircase right next to it (which actually looks pretty artistic, scroll down to see those pics) but I would definitely always slide.
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Accreditation#A Separation#Charity#The Waunakee Food Pantry#Hvac#Wnc
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
captimes.com

The 2022 winner of Madison Burger Week is …

Congratulations to Tipsy Cow for being voted the winner of the 2022 Madison Burger Week!. There were a total of 441 votes, and the results were close. The Tipsy Cow Burger earned 68 votes, followed by The Ready Set Burger from The Ready Set with 41 and The Farmhouse Burger from Oakstone Recreational with 37.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Charities
97ZOK

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse teachers lambaste school board over pay, morale issues

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Several La Crosse School District teachers gave the school board a hard lesson in math Monday night on their financial struggles and a lecture on flagging morale because they feel undervalued. A large crowd of educators applauded the presentations of roughly a dozen other teachers on their financial struggles and morale issues. Their addresses, which can...
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Iowa County DA reviewing investigation into Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file charges

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Both Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer and the district attorney’s office confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday the police department has turned over the results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Neither agency said when the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office or when it may conclude.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

St. Joseph’s Daycare in Dodgeville shutting doors after director put on leave as part of police investigation

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A Dodgeville daycare is shutting its doors more than a month after its director was put on leave as part of a police investigation. St. Joseph Daycare will close Friday, Fr. Bill Van Wagner of St. Joseph Catholic Church confirmed to News 3 Now on Wednesday. In a letter to families, Van Wagner said a number of daycare employees have left “amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.”
DODGEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pandemic aid benefits superintendent's wife; FOX6 Investigators find

HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than $2 billion in pandemic relief funds. The latest round aims at helping students recover from the so-called "learning loss" that resulted from school closures and virtual learning. But FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn found one school administrator who has turned learning loss into a financial gain for his own household.
HARTFORD, WI
indreg.com

Who will answer Brodhead’s 911 calls in the future?

Imagine that you call 911 and someone shows up 30 minutes later. Everyone would feel this is an unacceptable situation. After all, most 911 calls are made because some sort of help is needed as soon as possible. Unfortunately a delayed response is becoming more likely as fire departments and...
BRODHEAD, WI
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
24
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy