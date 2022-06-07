Waunakee Food Pantry lease at former library site close to complete

The wheels are turning on a lease arrangement with the Waunakee Food Pantry and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at the former South Street public library site.

The Waunakee Village Board heard an update on the status from village staff at their June 6 meeting and learned that the village’s and food pantry’s insurance parties were now working on adding language to the agreement. Otherwise, the lease for the food pantry is complete, except for one detail: a lease arrangement with the Waunakee Community School District for the upper parking lot.

Design work is currently underway in preparation for necessary interior improvements, such as accessible bathrooms, a separation of the stairs from the upper level, and the elevator, said Village Administrator Todd Schmidt.

“What I want to have is when we have ink on that [lease] agreement, we can then put the bids out there to proceed with the work we have to do so they can move in,” Schmidt said.

Public Works staff are also putting contracts together for sidewalk improvements and HVAC work, he added.

Village staff have continued to discuss the potential for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) to lease the building’s upper level.

“They have been in the building multiple times,” Schmidt said about a subcommittee exploring the move.

“I can tell you that, in talking to both the food pantry folks and WNC folks, both see the potential for a co-facility to be a wonderful marriage for their functions,” Schmidt said.

Now, both organizations are discussing the parking needs and are communicating to the school board. Schmidt said he believed that board planned to meet in closed session to discuss the parking request.

The parking lot formerly used by the Waunakee Public Library had been provided to the village for municipal use. The school district agreed to grant the use to the village when plans were in the works to locate the village hall at the site. However, a new agreement will be needed with the school district to lease the parking area to the village and for use by the food pantry and WNC, explained Bryan Kleinmaier, attorney for the village.

“Now, the potential agreement we would have with the school district, if the school district decides to lease that parking area back for the use of the property, theoretically, we should be involved in that because it all relates back to the users of the former library site,” Kleinmaier said.

If the school district decides against leasing the parking area, the question will be whether WNC or the food pantry could operate there without the upper parking area, he indeed.

“At least the conversations I’ve been a part of, they believe they need that upper parking area, at least a portion of it, for them both to operate there,” Kleinmaier said.

Schmidt agreed, saying, “It’s an open question whether either would want to make that move to the old library if there’s no room to give for the upper parking lot.”

A lease agreement will also need to be drafted with WNC, but Schmidt called that putting the “cart before the horse.”

Other news:

Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:

-approved spending $6,400 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a space needs study at the Waunakee Police Department. Chief Adam Kreitzman said the department is growing out of its building. Kueny Architects will undertake a police station master-planning project, which includes an assessment of current space and options for future growth.

-approved a memorandum of understanding to provide a school resource officer. The memorandum of understanding is needed for the police department’s accreditation process.

-discussed its public comments policy that village staff have drafted to guide meetings. Village staff will continue to work on the policy based on the board members’ direction.