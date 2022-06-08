ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Behind the Success of Some Gen X Crypto Investors

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Elg4g_0g3K6han00

Typically, Generation X is more closely associated with hip-hop, grunge and the early adoption of personal computers than success in crypto trading . When you think of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and the rest, it’s probably young millennials and Gen Zers who come to mind — not middle-aged adults in their early 40s to late 50s.

Crypto on the GO: Check out our new crypto hub page for the latest news and features
See: How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

In terms of the percentage of crypto investors by age, that’s mostly accurate. According to a new study from GOBankingRates, Gen Xers are less likely to invest in crypto than younger sets — but far more likely than all the other generations to score big profits when they do.

So what’s behind the success of crypto investors who were babies in the ’60s and ’70s, children in the ’70s and ’80s and teenagers in the ’80s and ’90s?

In most cases, as it turns out, Generation X is winning big because Generation X is betting big.

Crypto’s Generational Divide Runs Straight Through Gen X

The study, which surveyed more than 1,000 American adults about their attitudes and experience with cryptocurrency, produced fairly predictable results: Younger sets are more likely to invest in cryptocurrency than older demographics.

Find: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

From the dawn of adulthood through the start of middle age, about one-third of the people surveyed invest in cryptocurrency with a fair amount of consistency throughout. Here’s a look at the percentage of crypto investors in each of the younger age groups:

  • 18-24: 32.72%
  • 25-34: 36.81%
  • 35-44: 31.34%

Once you get to the next age bracket — 45- to 54-year-olds, which constitutes the bulk of Generation X — the percentage of crypto investors drops all the way down to 18.5%, which is only a little more than half of their Gen Z and millennial counterparts.

Only about 12% of 55- to 64-year-olds invest in crypto, as well as about 5% of those 65 and up.

When Older Investors Do Buy Into Crypto, They Buy in Big

Among the respondents who confirmed that they partake in cryptocurrency, a striking pattern emerged. Young people were highly unlikely to have half of their investments or more tied up in crypto — less than 4% of 18- to 24-year-olds, less than 6% of 25- to 34-year-olds and less than 8% of 35- to 44-year-olds.

But incredibly, nearly 17% of the 55- to 64-year-olds who invest in crypto have at least half their money invested in digital coins. About 12.5% of the Gen Xers in the middle — the next-biggest percentage by far — can say the same.

While older sets are less likely to invest in crypto, the study shows, they’re much more likely to go all in when they do.

Big Gambles Lead to Big Profits

Although young baby boomers were more likely than Gen X to dedicate at least half of their investments to crypto, Gen Xers were the most likely by far to clean up with the big wins.

Less than 5% of 25- to 44-year-olds could claim lifetime crypto profits of $50,000 or more, along with less than 8% of Gen Zers and less than 6% of boomers.

Only one demographic could claim double-digit percentages who hit an all-time crypto jackpot worth at least $50,000. A full 12.5% of crypto-investing Gen Xers took home profits that got them at least halfway to six figures.

Gen X: A Tiny But Bold Sliver of the Crypto Market

A recent report from the fintech company Stilt confirms the findings of the GOBankingRates study while also adding some interesting new details. It found that a whopping 94% of all crypto investors are Gen Zers and millennials between the ages of 18 and 40. Gen X makes up just shy of 5% with baby boomers making up the other 1.22%.

  • Gen Z buyers outnumber Gen X buyers by a multiplier of 3.5
  • Millennial buyers outnumber Gen X buyers by a multiplier of 15.5

The older you are, the less likely you are to invest in crypto — but here, too, it seems that Gen X wins the big purses by playing the big hands. Here’s a look at the average 12-month crypto purchase for each age group, according to the Stilt study:

  • Gen Z: $6,120
  • Millennials: 8,596
  • Gen X: $9,611
  • Baby boomers: $4,567

While they make up less than 5% of all crypto buyers, when Gen Xers do get in on the action, they plunk down 1.6 times more than Gen Z and 1.1 times more than millennials.

The results are clear. Young people thoroughly dominate the cryptocurrency investing market in terms of numbers, but while their older siblings and cousins in Generation X tend to sit on the sidelines, they bet big to win big when they get in the game.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Behind the Success of Some Gen X Crypto Investors

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boomers#Gen Z#Generation Z#Web3 Investment#American
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Reassures Traders That User Funds Are Safe Despite Crypto Bear Market

The chief legal officer of leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is reassuring investors their funds are safe on the platform despite stagnation within the crypto markets. In a new company blog post, CLO Paul Grewal dispels fears users may have of losing the crypto assets they keep stored on Coinbase if the platform were to ever go bankrupt due to the price volatility of digital assets.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
156K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy