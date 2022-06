On Wednesday, Pete Hardin conceded defeat in his race to unseat Todd Spitzer in Orange County. “While votes are still being counted, it appears our effort to bring reform to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will not be successful,” said former Marine Judge Advocate Pete Hardin. “As a first time candidate in one of the most populous counties in the country, I always knew that this was going to be an uphill battle. I am forever grateful to our staff, volunteers and supporters, all of whom were undeterred by the odds and welcomed the opportunity to offer Orange County a modern approach based on facts rather than fear.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO