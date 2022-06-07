ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Red Cross, News13 to host blood drive Thursday at malls in Myrtle Beach, Florence

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOQc5_0g3K4yQK00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross and WBTW News13 will host a blood drive Thursday in Myrtle Beach and Florence.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and at the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Anyone who shows up to donate will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice from Southern Propane and have a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland that includes a three-night stay at The Guest House, a custom guitar and more.

The need for donated blood is typically more critical during the summertime, officials said.

“When schools let out and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage,” said Michael Hesbach, executive director of the Red Cross Eastern South Carolina region. “The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break.”

Donors need to be at least 17 years old and have a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two forms of identification.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code WBTW, call 800-RED-CROSS or download the Red Cross blood donor app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

1 hurt, 2 displaced in Galivants Ferry fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 3000 block of Pipkin Drive at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of the blaze. The fire is under control as of 7:45 p.m., according to...
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Florence, SC
Health
Florence, SC
Society
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery distributions happening through Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three grocery distributions are planned for Wednesday and Thursday at different locations. The Community Resource Center will have distributions at the following locations: June 8: St. James Santee Elementary/Middle School – 8900 US-17 McClellanville June 8: Community Resource Center North Charleston – 3947 Whipper Barony Lane June 9: Wiltown Community Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway road dedicated to late community figure Freddy Hendrick, 'the happiest guy in the room'

A portion of Highway 701 in Conway has been dedicated to late community figure and award-winning photographer Freddy Eugene Hendrick. Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the new location of Jamestown Baptist Church in Conway, where Hendrick was a lifetime member, to remember his legacy and witness the unveiling of the highway sign. Freddy’s nephew Mark Hendrick introduced and led the dedication with kind words and remembrances for his uncle, with whom he shared a close bond.
CONWAY, SC
Columbia Star

Miss Ruschky and Mr. Kirkland Exchange Vows May 13, 2022

Miss Jane Spencer Ruschky and Mr. Eric Glen Kirkland were united in marriage on May 13, 2022. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Ruschky of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon Jr. of Lake City, South Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold William Ruschky of Falmouth, Massachusetts.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Malls#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#Charity#The American Red Cross#Southern Propane#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
kiss951.com

Top Places to Buy a House in South Carolina for 2022

Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WBTW News13

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

18 Top Taco Places in the Myrtle Beach Area

The Myrtle Beach area is laden with Mexican cantinas that roll out some of the best tacos north of the border. But we tried to narrow down the selection to a handful (or more) of our favorites on the Strand. Dig in to find out more!. Taqueria Las Comadres. 105...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

New Broadway at the Beach attraction opens; Tanger Outlets adds shopping options

MYRTLE BEACH — A new interactive art installation recently opened in the new Key West Village section of Broadway at the Beach. Illumination Park: An Art Experience at The Hangout, opened on June 2 on the lawn across from the Alabama-based restaurant and music venue. It is part of a new area of the complex that formerly housed the AMC Classic Broadway 16 movie theater, Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Mini-Golf and MagiQuest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy