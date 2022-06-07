Tulare Police Release Details on Shooting That Resulted in Arrest in Santa Barbara

A wild car chase involving some murder suspects on the Central Coast led to the arrest of a teenager, and the discovery of the body of a man. It started Wednesday afternoon in the Paso Robles area. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a murder in Lompoc Sunday. It led to a high speed chase on Highway 46. The pursuit continued into Kern County, where the car stopped and two people fled into an orchard.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO