ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehman Township, PA

Crews clean up head-on crash in Lehman Township

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HMxE_0g3K3LTY00

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and EMS were on the scene of a head-on crash between two cars in Lehman Township Tuesday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8Dw7_0g3K3LTY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG5GZ_0g3K3LTY00

Police responded to the two-car crash that occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Route 118.

Man involved in 4 car crash on I-80 charged with DUI

One car’s front end looks to have been destroyed. The second car ended up down a ditch in some bushes due to the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXt28_0g3K3LTY00

Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News they were surprised that both drivers walked away without sustaining major injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 reopened after tractor-trailer fire

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters and police responded to a fully engulfed tractor-trailer on fire on Interstate 81 that shut the highway down to one lane. The highway was restrictued for roughly an hour an a half while crews worked to clean up the reminants of the fire. The fire occured late Wednesday […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Amish Man Dies In Road After Teenager Flees Crash: Police

An 18-year-old girl, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in for a deadly hit-and-run of an Amish man on Tuesday, June, 7, police say. Anya Renee Myers was allegedly the driver of a car that struck Samuel S. King, 43, of Houser Road, Lancaster, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27, according to West Lampeter Township police.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Accidents
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Lehman Township, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Rep. Dowling facing potential DUI charges after weekend crash

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) is facing potential charges for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance after a weekend crash in Fayette County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Woman Arrested for DWI in Dickinson

A 33-year-old Vestal woman was arrested after she was observed driving erratically on Route 17 in Dickinson Tuesday evening. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Courtney Carne was observed swerving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder of the road. Carne was stopped and was displaying...
VESTAL, NY
NewsRadio WILK

Investigating shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes Barre police were called out last night to a report of gunshots. Around 9 police were called to South Meade and Metcalf Streets. When they arrived they found numerous shell casings on the ground. A nearby vehicle was also damaged by a bullet. A person was reported to have been caught while running from the scene. There were no reports of injuries.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from N.J. lake

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems#I 80#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

‘It would make our streets a lot safer’: Police chief discusses using radar to enforce speed limits

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Should municipal police departments in Pennsylvania use radar technology to enforce speed limits? State law currently prohibits it. But a Luzerne County Police Chief believes it would make community streets much safer. Pennsylvania law only allows state police to catch speeding drivers with radar detectors. Among those advocating for […]
PITTSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Man assaulted 2 women at Monroe County spa

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been charged after two women say he assaulted them at a spa back in May. Frank Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono, is charged with indecent assault. Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened after a group of women rented the Serenity...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times Leader

Two arrested after gunfire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Two men claiming they went to a South Meade Street residence to record music engaged in a gun battle with three unknown men Tuesday night. City police arrested Frederick Colbett, 19, and Johnny Jones, age unknown, after a foot chase following gunfire at about 8:15 p.m. Nearly...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in connection with Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Almond Lane after receiving reports that shots had been fired. Investigation revealed that two males were involved in a […]
WBRE

Missing person out of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday. Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school. Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man slashes woman in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man from Hanover Township on allegations he slashed a woman twice as they walked on South Franklin Street early Saturday morning. Jermaine Lee Crosby, 39, of Mark Drive, Marion Terrance Apartments, left a house on South Franklin Street with a woman intending to walk to Scott Street when they began arguing about a missing cellular phone just after 12 a.m., according to court records.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of money by alleged fraud squad

Montgomery, Pa. — An elderly person in Clinton Township was scammed out of money from his bank account after receiving a call from an alleged “fraud squad.” State police at Montoursville say a man called the victim on May 23 and identified himself as being from the Jersey Shore Bank Fraud Squad. The victim was convinced to provide private information to the caller. The victim later discovered that $1,500 was taken from his bank account and transferred to a Zelle subscriber.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy