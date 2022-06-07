Crews clean up head-on crash in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and EMS were on the scene of a head-on crash between two cars in Lehman Township Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the two-car crash that occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Route 118.Man involved in 4 car crash on I-80 charged with DUI
One car’s front end looks to have been destroyed. The second car ended up down a ditch in some bushes due to the crash.
Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News they were surprised that both drivers walked away without sustaining major injuries.
