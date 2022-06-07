Henderson Police backpack drive looking for donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are asking the community for donations for a backpack and school supply drive that the department is holding.

Donations will be collected from now until July 22 and will be distributed at a Back-to-School safety and resource event on Thursday, July 28. This event will be held at the Galleria at Sunset in partnership with Salvation Army and Health Plan of Nevada.

Henderson Police invite the community to drop off supplies at any Henderson Police Substation. For drop-off locations and hours, visit the City of Henderson Police Events website .

“We are thrilled to work alongside our wonderful community in helping children receive school supplies essential for a successful school year,” said Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres. “Our officers look forward to meeting members of our community during this wonderful cause.”

Drop-off locations will accept any of the following school supplies:

Backpacks

Glue

Pens

Markers

Paper

Pencil cases

Notebooks

Pencils

Crayons

Folders

Erasers

Rulers

Pencil sharpeners

