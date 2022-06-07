Mississippi Farmers Market to host 2022 Summer Kick-Off event

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will extend its operating hours ahead of the annual Summer Kick-Off event.

Starting Thursday, June 9, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The Mississippi Farmers Market will host the annual Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 18, starting at 8:00 a.m. Shoppers will be treated to complimentary popcorn, children’s activities including face painting and games, vendor giveaways, musical entertainment, and specialty cold drink refreshers, gelati desserts and snack foods available for purchase from the Fizz Pop Soda Shop.

For more information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.