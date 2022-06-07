ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Chesapeake Music Brings Jazz to Easton on August 13

whatsupmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston, MD - Chesapeake Music presents the Loston Harris Trio on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. in the Ebenezer Theater in downtown Easton, Maryland. Harris comes to Chesapeake Music from the legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle in Manhattan, New York, where he has been delighting audiences with his smooth,...

whatsupmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupmag.com

Entertaining in Asher’s Farm

Primary Structure Built: 2018 Sold For: $889,000 Original List Price: $899,000 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 5 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 4,100 Sq. Ft. Located in the highly-desirable Asher’s Farm development in Anne Arundel County, this 4,100 square-foot residence is a spacious, entertainer’s dream home. Walking into the entry of this center hall colonial-style home, guests will immediately know they are somewhere special, as the foyer is highlighted by a gracious, well-crafted staircase that appears to just spill into the space.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

5 Boone Trl

Linstead on the Severn has long been the most desired community in Severna Park, known for the sweeping vistas of the Severn River. This tight knit neighborhood comprises of a waterfront community with abundant amenities. With only a single road leading in, the waterfront vantage points from Yantz Cove to the Severn provides an enclave feeling of privacy and community. The main beach, along with three other resident only beaches, provide coveted gathering places for special occasions, neighborhood get togethers, and annual events such as the Annual Bull and Oyster Roast. Downtown Severna Park is less than one mile from this property for a peaceful walk to coffee, restaurants, hair and nail salons, art gallery, bike shop, and many other retailers. For the fitness enthusiast, the 13 mile paved B&A bike trail which stretches from Annapolis to Glen Bernie is alive with walkers, joggers, and cyclists and is a reminder of the days when urban dwellers would take the train to their summer homes in Severna Park.
SEVERN, MD
whatsupmag.com

$1.28 Million Announced to Support Watershed Protection and Restoration Projects

Annapolis, Maryland – The Chesapeake Bay Trust, the Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, and the City of Annapolis announce that $1.28 million in funding has been awarded to projects that focus on environmental restoration and protection. Ten projects to be implemented in Annapolis and other areas...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy