Erie, PA

Presque Isle Light Station awarded over $22K in grant funding

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCwbT_0g3K2qQw00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced $22,500 in grant funding was awarded to Presque Light Station to support a complete restoration project.

The funding was awarded by the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program, a grant initiative by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. It will help complete the restoration of the summer kitchen to the site’s identified period of significance, the 20th century.

This project will benefit the organization’s goal of ensuring the preservation and restoration of this historic lighthouse.

Erie County kids eat free through YMCA beginning June 20

“The Presque Isle Lighthouse is a staple in our community, and it’s clear the state sees that too, as I’m once again able to announce this specific grant funding for the organization,” said Bizzarro. “This grant supports Presque Isle’s ongoing efforts to preserve the lighthouse, a tremendous educational and recreational site, which will continue to bring in unique visitors from across the state, country, and globe for years to come.”

The Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program is funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation fund. Since the program’s inception, it’s distributed funding for more than 900 preservation projects across the commonwealth.

