DETROIT -- The postgame dousing Beau Brieske received from Tigers teammates for his first Major League win was gross enough that he closed his eyes. “I had no idea what was being thrown on me. I definitely tasted some mouthwash, though,” he said after Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Blue Jays at Comerica Park. “I couldn’t open my eyes because they were burning for the most part. I think tuna was probably the grossest thing I had to get out of my hair, tuna and overnight oats. It was cool, though. It was worth it.”

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO