Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, Good Afternoon!

NEW YORK -- The health commissioner says he is confident the city is past the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave.It comes as case numbers have fallen by 26 percent over the past two weeks.As a result, Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and day care centers, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.The mayor's decision to make it mask optional for young children comes just over three months after he lifted the mask mandate for kids in grades K-12. For some, it was a long time coming, but there are still many parents worried about...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO