ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, Good Afternoon!

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon! Wishing you a happy Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 from all of us at Viewing NYC!....

viewing.nyc

Comments / 0

Related
viewing.nyc

Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, Good Morning!

Good morning! Wishing you a happy Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Brooklyn is getting a brand new summer festival

Brooklyn Magazine, a publication that relaunched in 2020 with a revamped focus on Brooklyn's myriad communities, is kicking off a new summer festival June 15-18 featuring homegrown art and culture—at its core, it'll be by and for Brooklynites. As part of The Brooklyn Magazine Festival, on June 17 and...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Looking For Free Summer Fun? BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Begins June 8

Brooklyn-based arts and media institution BRIC (Brooklyn Information & Culture) is kicking off their Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Wednesday night. The festival is the longest-running, free summer festival in New York City and has become a major summer attraction for city-goers. Here's the June concert lineup:. Wednesday, June 8th. Opening Night:...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
nycweathernow.com

NYC Doom Gloom Week Ahead Aside From Friday

Good morning everyone. We have a beautiful Tuesday morning and that’ll be it for the sun until some time on Thursday after AM Heavy rain. In fact, the only day of full sunshine will be on Friday as our weekend isn’t looking very great. Weather in 5/Joe &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City
travelawaits.com

The New NYC Spa Experience With The Best Views Of Manhattan

You can now see one of the best views of New York City from a waterfront spa while wearing a robe and relaxing on Governors Island. QC NY recently opened two highly anticipated sprawling outdoor tempered infinity pools, which give guests an unprecedented panoramic view of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC lifting mask mandate for 2-to-4-year-olds Monday

NEW YORK -- The health commissioner says he is confident the city is past the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave.It comes as case numbers have fallen by 26 percent over the past two weeks.As a result, Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and day care centers, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.The mayor's decision to make it mask optional for young children comes just over three months after he lifted the mask mandate for kids in grades K-12. For some, it was a long time coming, but there are still many parents worried about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: 48 hours of unsettled weather, clouds, humidity, rain

Unfortunately, we're losing the bright blue sky and beautiful weather of the last three days. There are three substantial rain chances in New Jersey's weather forecast through the rest of the week. Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Saturday. The first looks just a little bit wet. The second will be more impactful, with downpours and thunderstorms possible. And weekend rain is never welcome this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

First Fully Accessible Subway Station Opens in Brooklyn

The first fully accessible subway station that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) opened in Brooklyn last week, reports News 10. With the MTA being the city’s main source of efficient transportation, and with only about a quarter of MTA stations being fully accessible this project has taken priority. Now, that two elevators and a walkway overpass has opened at Livonia Avenue Station along the L line, riders can now access both platforms from the street via the structures.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

NYPL Is Hosting A Massive Book Giveaway This Summer With Half A Million FREE Books

The library’s new “Summer at the Library” program is giving kids, teens, and their families the opportunity to participate in a series of free programs across its 92 branch locations. Besides helping to spark a love of reading, the programs are intended to “help students combat ‘summer slide’—when they forget what they learned in the summer months while outside the classroom,” according to a press release .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Death of Julio Ramirez remains a mystery over a month later

NEW YORK - Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square on Wednesday night to hold a candlelight vigil and call for answers in the mysterious death of 25-year-old social worker Julio Ramirez in April. Questions remain over whether Ramirez, a gay man who was found unresponsive in the back of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy