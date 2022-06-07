ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to end six-year, Tony-winning Broadway run

“Dear Evan Hansen” will play its final Broadway performance Sunday, Sept. 18, producers announced on Tuesday .

The Tony-, Grammy- and Oliver Award-winning musical officially opened Dec. 4, 2016, at the Music Box Theatre, and a tweet by the show proclaimed that the closing day will be an “unforgettable” one.

“From our earliest reading of Dear Evan Hansen in 2011, there have been two great joys that stand out above all the others (and there are many),” added producer Stacey Mindich in a statement. “One is the sweeping and soaring show itself, which never fails to make me think, cry, laugh and try to be a better mother and person. The other is watching the profound change in the audience from when they walk into the theater to when they leave.”

At the time of closing, the tear-jerking musical will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances. It will be one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history, according to Deadline .

September 18th is going to be an unforgettable day, and here’s why: Dear Evan Hansen plays its final performance on Broadway at the Music Box. We’re for forever grateful for our friends, fans, and Dear Evan Hansen family who have been on this journey with us.

The production won six Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, the score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the book by Steven Levenson, and two of its performers: Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones.

“Dear Evan Hansen” was regularly grossing more than $1 million a week prior to Broadway shutting down due to COVID-19, according to the New York Times . The musical reopened its doors on Dec. 11, 2021. A film adaptation of the show was also released last year.

