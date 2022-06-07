ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Kyiv theater reopens for first time since war began, quickly sells out

By David Spector
 2 days ago

One of the most popular theaters in Ukraine’s capital has raised its curtains for the first time since it was forced to shut its doors at the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Theater on Podil reopened over the weekend to multiple sold-out performances, becoming one of the latest cultural institutions to resume operations after Russian forces withdrew from the northern city of Kyiv.

“We were wondering how it would be, whether spectators would come during the war, whether they think at all about theater,” said one of the actors, Yuriy Felipenko, on Sunday. “And we were happy that the first three plays were sold out.”

Kostya Tomlyak, one of his colleagues, said that while he was hesitant to perform with the war still raging, he was inspired by the large number of people who have returned to Kyiv.

“You continue living, although you don’t forget that there is the war,” Tomlyak said.

In light of the war, Theater on Podil has stopped staging plays by Russian authors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlHz0_0g3K1gt700
Theater on Podil reopened over the weekend to multiple sold-out performances.
Sasha Stashevskyi/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGFZu_0g3K1gt700
Members of the territorial defense rest inside the theater.
Vadim Ghirda/AP

The venue, which was founded in 1987, is known as one of the most popular in Kyiv.

Since Russian forces left the city in April, entertainment has returned gradually, with movie theaters and the National Opera first opening their doors at the end of May.

With Post wires

