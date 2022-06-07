Woman Charged With Possession Of Heroin, Cocaine In Ware

Lori Larzazs-Supczak Photo Credit: Ware Police Department

A woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged drug bust in Western Massachusetts.

In Hampshire County, Lori Larzazs-Supczak was stopped by Ware Police at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, while driving on Webb Court.

During the stop, officers discovered that she had an active warrant, police said.

A search of the car turned up heroin and cocaine, according to police.

Larzazs-Supczak was arrested on multiple charges, including possessing to distribute a Class A substance.

She was held on $5,000 bail awaiting arraignment at the Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday, June 7.

