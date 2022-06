NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Even our four-legged friends have something to celebrate during CMA Fest, one of Nashville's biggest parties of the year. Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) announced that they will be celebrating the popular festival with a “Name Your Tune” adoption special. Adopters will be able to choose their own adoption fee on any available pet. The “Name Your Tune” adoption special comes as the shelter remains full of available pets. Click here to preview many available pets on MACC's Petfinder page. Pets are also available on Petharbor.com.

