I am very sad about the recent shootings of children and their teachers in Texas. I am also very angry. I hear “He was mentally ill or sick or crazy.” Maybe he was, but how many “sick/ill/crazy” people are there? Perhaps our whole country is sick to continue allowing such atrocities. A healthy nation should not allow an 18-year-old, who is subject to age check in some cases, to buy assault rifles and ammunition. A healthy nation should not continue to avoid the truth by talking around the subject, discussing mental illness, unfortunate childhood or even motivation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO