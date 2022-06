Waleska Karolaine is proud to be the only pro female MMA fighter from Acre, Brazil. Karolaine is fresh off her most recent win on June 4 at SFT 35 in São Paulo. This is the one of the largest MMA events in Brazil and Latin America and Karolaine defeated a difficult opponent in Patty Borges. Karolaine comes from a part of Brazil where women’s MMA is just getting started, Acre, a state in the North, west region with an estimate of 800,000.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO