City of Bakersfield to hold large trash drop off events

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The City of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division is holding two pop-up large trash item drop off events for Saturday, June 11th, 2022.

The events will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and 4200 Panorama Drive.

The following items will be accepted: furniture; mattresses and box springs; major appliances; e-waste (TVs, computers, printers, monitors, etc.); water heaters, and BBQ grills (no propane tanks).

These items won't be accepted: propane tanks; construction materials and debris; any item with refrigerant (air conditioner units, refrigerators, etc.); items weighing more than 300 pounds; any hazardous waste including household hazardous waste; and liquid waste.

