ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

A new King or Queen of Louisiana seafood will be crowned

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ioVp_0g3JxKhj00

A new King or Queen of seafood in Louisiana will be crowned Tuesday night in Lafayette

A dozen chefs from across the state will represent their areas and restaurants in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Three of those chefs are representing the Acadiana area.

A winner will be chosen tonight, June 7 at the competition which is being held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The winner will represent the state in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on August 6, 2022. Additionally, the new King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood will represent Louisiana at promotional events in the state and around the country.

Each chef will have one hour to prepare a dish featuring Louisiana seafood and present it to the judges.

The chefs competing for the title are as follows:

  • Ryan Cashio; Cajun House & Catering, LLC; Laplace (First-time Competitor)
  • Amanda Cusey; The Villa Harlequin; Lake Charles (First-time Competitor)
  • Russell Davis; Eliza Restaurant & Bar and JED’S Local Louisiana Po’boys; Baton Rouge (First-time Competitor)
  • David Dickensauge; Tsunami; Baton Rouge (Competed in 2014, 2015)
  • Ben Fidelak; Mariner’s Restaurant; Natchitoches (Competed in 2017, 2020)
  • Ryan Gaudet; Spahr’s Seafood; Des Allemands (Competed in 2015, 2016)
  • Kyle Hudson; Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine; Baton Rouge (First-time Competitor)
  • Karlos Knott; Bayou Teche Brewing & Cajun Saucer; Arnaudville (First-time Competitor)
  • Brett Monteleone; Junior’s on Harrison; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)
  • Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans (Competed in 2016, 2019, 2020)
  • Joshua Spell; Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse & Oyster Bar; Crowley (First-time Competitor)
  • Grant Wallace; Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

To be eligible to compete, a chef must be the executive chef of a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

Confirmed judges for the 2022 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include Chef Edgar “Dooky” Chase IV and Celeste Chachere.

The public can attend the event by purchasing tickets.

A summer-long EatLafayette campaign will kick off at tonight's competition with the Taste of EatLafayette event. It will be held in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

The tasting event, they say, offers a chance to sample the cuisine from some of the restaurants participating in EatLafayette while watching chefs from around the state to compete for the title of Louisiana Seafood King/Queen.

The EatLafayette Event begins at 5:30 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Arnaudville, LA
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

LIVONIA - A close encounter with a bear was caught on video outside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish. Video shows the bear snooping around a home in Livonia until it spots a group of onlookers inside a vehicle and scurries off. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it...
LIVONIA, LA
KPLC TV

Miss Louisiana 2021 Reflects on her Reign

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to crown her successor next week. “It’s all coming to a close, I’ll be performing my jazz dance, last dance, on the Saturday night of finals and what a poetic moment because it genuinely is my last dance,” says Williams. “And, I have been so emotional thinking about that because dance has been my passion for the longest time.”
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hudson
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR INAUGURAL EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER AND LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Louisiana Department of Education is launching the Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year award. This inaugural award is specifically for early education teachers and directors who care for and educate infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The five finalists for Louisiana’s Early Childhood Teacher of the Year are...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

5 of Louisiana’s Oldest Restaurants Make Their Home in Shreveport

Obviously, in Louisiana, we love food. After all, we have some of the best culinary delights in the world! OnlyinYourState.com recently came out with a list of the top 11 oldest restaurants in Louisiana and after going through their list, we found a few eateries they missed. Thanks to our diligent research, we know that five of the oldest (and best) restaurants in Louisiana call Shreveport home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Cajun House Catering#Llc#The Villa Harlequin#Eliza Restaurant Bar#Mariner#Spahr S Seafood
KATC News

Business makes comeback to Lafayette

A familiar business is making a big comeback in Lafayette. The Loose Caboose closed its doors in 2017, when its original owner, Cheryl Ann Landry, became sick. In the 1930s and 1940s, the building served as her father's grocery store, according to The Advocate.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Mega Millions $10,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Louisiana is on a lottery winning streak as last night, and for the second night in a row, Louisiana's lottery players claimed a major prize from a multi-state lottery game. Last night's drawing was for the Mega Millions game and based on information posted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the state sold a $10,000 winner for last night's drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LSU Ag Center provides Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide

Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into a delicious treat!. Gardening provides...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy