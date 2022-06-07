ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

16-year-old boy shot in Akron overnight

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR85Z_0g3JxH3Y00

A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot after midnight Tuesday in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the area of Power and Allyn streets for a shots fired call.

The caller told police a juvenile ran up to a vehicle seeking help after he was shot. When police showed up, the teen could not be located, but officers found clothing in the area that indicated someone was injured.

Police later learned the teen was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The teen, police say, is expected to survive.

The victim told officers that he was shot by an unknown person on the other side of town. Officers were unable to find an exact crime scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstance that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Comments / 8

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1 injured in Garfield Heights crash

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews were on the scene of a crash involving a large Ryder box truck and at least one other vehicle in Garfield Heights Wednesday night. East 131st Street was closed near Christine Avenue due to the crash. Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 one person was taken to the hospital in […]
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Comments / 0

Community Policy