On Tuesday, Day N Vegas announced its lineup on Twitter.

Artists set to perform include SZA, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more. The full announced lineup can be seen below.

Day N Vegas takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Presale tickets will be available for purchase on June 10 at 10 a.m. online at daynvegas2022.com .