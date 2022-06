Los Alamos High School and Griffith Gymnasium. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Large and small towns across the country are reeling from a flurry of mass shootings. Schools, churches, grocery stores, concerts and clubs have all been targets. Los Alamos is considered one of the safest communities in the nation … but what if something like that was plotted here? Are we prepared?

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO