BENTON CITY, Wash. – A 24-mile proposed wind farm project outside of Kennewick city limits is one step closer to approval after it was ruled a consistent use of the land by a state council on May 17. The Washington State Energy Site Evaluation Council (ESFEC) shared that order in May. Now, Tri-Cities union trades are in an agreement with Scout Clean Energy to build it.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO