A Beautiful Backyard Awaits at Watson’s

The 416 Diner in the Oregon District closes after five years. Owner Guy Fragmin made the announcement Thursday evening on its website and on social media about the “somber” decision to close the diner at 416 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. “We have shared many amazing meals and...
DAYTON – A multi-unit supervisor who works for Domino’s Pizzas around the Dayton area recently won the national Supervisor of the Year award for helping store managers generate outstanding results in sales increases, customer satisfaction and profitability. Chris Krueger was born and raised in Sidney and graduated from...
Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
Ginger Zee has shared a shocking new video with fans taken on the ground in Ohio after two tornadoes ravaged local areas. The ABC meteorologist revealed there had been two reported tornadoes during the nearly 200 severe storm reports across the southeastern states of the country. WATCH: Branching Out: A...
There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
SIDNEY – Michael Lawn and Ag Inc. celebrated one year in business at their new location on 721 N. Vandemark Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials on Tuesday, May 31. The business is co-owned by Josh Michael and his dad, Alan Michael, with help from Josh’s...
Summer is finally here. What a long cold winter and spring. I love summer, especially the outdoors and the opportunity to go on hikes and play disc golf. Unfortunately, the outdoors does not come without risk. In the high grass and other places are the small critters waiting for a blood meal — these critters are known as ticks.
A horse hay-lariously stole the show during a Cincinnati photographer's maternity shoot for a couple in 2021. Photographer Kristen Zaffiro was photographing a couple's maternity shoot in June 2021, who wanted their horses to be in a few pictures. That's when their horse, Buckshot, decided to join in and strike...
Scientists renamed the gypsy moth to spongy moth last summer, but the treatment against it remains the same. The non-toxic product released by the planes disrupts the mating of the small, brown moths by mimicking the female's scent.
Tornado warnings were issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, Ohio — The sounds of summer will make their way through the streets of downtown Dayton beginning this weekend with the return of the city’s free seasonal music festivals. What You Need To Know. Dayton Jazz Festival will kick off a series of summer musical events downtown.
Opening night of the Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival will go on as scheduled this evening despite storm damage in the Springfield area on Wednesday night. Paul McCartney tribute group The McCartney Years will perform at 8 p.m. in Veterans Park. There was no damage to...
"I wanted to go upstairs and get some water for the kids," Mark Sharpnack said, "I went right upstairs by the door and I look outside and see the spinning of the basketball hoop and many things outside then I knew, 'Oh no, I better get back downstairs to the basement.'"
