Dayton, OH

A Beautiful Backyard Awaits at Watson’s

By Emily Gibbs
WDTN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily took a trip to Watson’s to...

www.wdtn.com

dayton.com

Oregon District’s 416 Diner closes

The 416 Diner in the Oregon District closes after five years. Owner Guy Fragmin made the announcement Thursday evening on its website and on social media about the “somber” decision to close the diner at 416 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. “We have shared many amazing meals and...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney native wins national Domino’s Pizza award

DAYTON – A multi-unit supervisor who works for Domino’s Pizzas around the Dayton area recently won the national Supervisor of the Year award for helping store managers generate outstanding results in sales increases, customer satisfaction and profitability. Chris Krueger was born and raised in Sidney and graduated from...
SIDNEY, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares shocking video of tornadoes ravaging Ohio

Ginger Zee has shared a shocking new video with fans taken on the ground in Ohio after two tornadoes ravaged local areas. The ABC meteorologist revealed there had been two reported tornadoes during the nearly 200 severe storm reports across the southeastern states of the country. WATCH: Branching Out: A...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Michael Lawn and Ag celebrates 18 months with ribbon-cutting

SIDNEY – Michael Lawn and Ag Inc. celebrated one year in business at their new location on 721 N. Vandemark Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials on Tuesday, May 31. The business is co-owned by Josh Michael and his dad, Alan Michael, with help from Josh’s...
Record-Herald

Outdoor recreation — be aware

Summer is finally here. What a long cold winter and spring. I love summer, especially the outdoors and the opportunity to go on hikes and play disc golf. Unfortunately, the outdoors does not come without risk. In the high grass and other places are the small critters waiting for a blood meal — these critters are known as ticks.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
WDTN

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

Tornado warnings were issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Power restored in the Miami Valley

At the height of the outages, close to 3,000 people were without power. A significant number of the outages were in the Tipp City and Troy areas in Miami County.
dayton.com

Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage

Opening night of the Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival will go on as scheduled this evening despite storm damage in the Springfield area on Wednesday night. Paul McCartney tribute group The McCartney Years will perform at 8 p.m. in Veterans Park. There was no damage to...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Tornado damage felt throughout Miami Valley

"I wanted to go upstairs and get some water for the kids," Mark Sharpnack said, "I went right upstairs by the door and I look outside and see the spinning of the basketball hoop and many things outside then I knew, 'Oh no, I better get back downstairs to the basement.'"
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

