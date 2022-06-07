Police investigating after head-on crash in Townsend leaves 1 person dead, 6 others seriously hurt

(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

TOWNSEND, Mass. — Police are investigating after a head-on crash in Townsend on Monday left one person dead and six others seriously hurt.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street near Route 13 around 5:30 p.m. found a sedan and an SUV that had collided, as well as several people suffering from various injuries, according to the Townsend Police Department.

Three occupants from the sedan and four from the SUV were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims, whose name has not been released, has since died.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the sedan was traveling west when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Townsend police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

