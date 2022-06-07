ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

First look at Netflix’s Wendell & Wild

By Charles Pulliam-Moore
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of the circumstances, it’s never not a great idea to make deals with demons from the underworld when they pop up offering to make deals. In the first look at Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion animated feature Wendell & Wild, from director Henry Sellick, that’s precisely what...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Netflix shows off Sonic Prime and an impressive lineup of indie games

This week, Netflix unleashed a battery of announcements as a part of its Geeked Week. Contained within the flurry of reveals of The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy season 3, One Piece, and more was a handful of announcements about the platform’s slowly growing game and game-adjacent offerings. Netflix showed...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds reminds you filler TV is fantastic

In the age of thunderingly loud blockbusters and hyper-serial prestige television, Star Trek has struggled. The J.J. Abrams films tried to reinvent Star Trek for the mega action film era, and Star Trek: Discovery tried to reinvent it for serial TV. And others, like Picard and Lower Decks, have just tried to play to the fans with intense nostalgia and in-jokes. They’ve all been Star Trek, but they haven’t had quite the same impact as the original series or the Star Trek series of the ‘90s. Watching Star Trek: Strange New Worlds feels like watching The Next Generation or Voyager or even The Original Series. It’s Star Trek updated pitch perfectly for 2022, and that’s in large part because it knows what we want: filler episodes.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates White Dress with Louboutins for Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Blake Lively stepped out in style to support her close friend Taylor Swift this week. The actress appeared with husband Ryan Reynolds at the singer’s “All Too Well” short film screening, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival’s “Tribeca Talks” series on Saturday. For the occasion, Lively attended the event at the Beacon Theater with Reynolds in a lightweight white Reformation dress. The number — bearing remarkable similarity to Swift’s 2008 album cover and dresses worn during her “Fearless” era — featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps, a deep neckline and a tiered skirt....
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
The Verge

Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theaters with new Spidey scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is making its way back to theaters on September 2nd after it broke box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films. This time around, Marvel is sprinkling in some new and extended scenes to keep things fresh. Marvel calls the revamped film “The More...
MOVIES
The Verge

A trip to the GaryVee convention, where everyone is part of crypto’s 1 percent

Wyclef Jean is trying his best to get the crowd hyped. He’s making his way through some of the biggest hits of his career — “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song” — while blue and green lights sweep across the stadium. But it’s not exactly a wild crowd. Some people stay seated. Others stand still, silently recording the stage. To the side, people take turns tossing bean bags into cornhole boards on top of a carpet of fake grass.
MUSIC
TVLine

The Boys EP on [Spoiler]'s Decision to Take V-24 ('Toxic Masculinity Is Seductive') and A-Train's Betrayal

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 4. Proceed at your own risk! Butcher wasn’t the only one getting suped up during this week’s episode of The Boys. When Hughie first found out Butcher was taking V-24, he was understandably surprised and upset… and also possibly a bit curious about Butcher’s temporary powers. So when Hughie caught Butcher shooting up again, Hughie proclaimed that he wanted to try some. After being repeatedly threatened by Homelander and having to be saved by Annie on multiple occasions, Hughie wanted a taste of power. “Right now,...
TV SERIES
The Verge

Ms. Marvel reimagined Kamala Khan’s powers to give her stronger ties to the MCU

Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel series is one of the MCU’s better recent entries, but Kamala Khan’s new live-action superpowers have been a point of contention for fans of the comics who are concerned about the show’s ability to translate the source material across mediums. Comics Ms. Marvel’s main thing is smashing stuff with her humongous fists. But her polymorphic “embiggening” powers are also a metaphor for the ways that Kamala, a Muslim-American teen born to Pakistani immigrants, moves through the world, and the creative team behind Ms. Marvel very much wanted that to be part of the show as well.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wendell And Wild#Wendell Wild#Coraline
The Verge

I hope we see Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 next week

The long-awaited second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake could be revealed on June 16th, or at least I hope it will. Square Enix’s Twitter account for promoting that game sent out a Save the Date PSA for June 16th at 6PM ET / 3PM PT, when it’ll go live on Twitch and YouTube with a brief 10-minute presentation. It appended “please be excited” to the end, which, I’ll admit, made me excited.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Duke Nukem is getting a movie from some guys who could actually pull it off

I wouldn’t be surprised if you have no idea who Duke Nukem even is — that’s how hard the classic video game franchise cratered a decade ago. Today, the character is mostly known as a punchline for video game vaporware jokes, about how Duke Nukem Forever spent 14 years in development hell only to become a huge flop.
MOVIES
The Verge

The Last of Us Part I remake is coming to PS5 on September 2nd and PC someday

Earlier today, a forum post at ResetEra pointed out a leaked listing on the PlayStation Direct site (via IGN) that confirmed the previously rumored PS5 remake of The Last of Us — the first one, that is — and its release date of September 2nd. There was also word that a PC version is “in development.” That sets up Joel and Ellie’s adventure to follow in the footsteps of the PC ports for updated older PlayStation exclusives like God of War, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Horizon: Zero Dawn.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Spotify comes for audiobooks

This article first ran in Hot Pod Insider, The Verge’s audio industry newsletter. Spotify wants to make audiobooks the next pillar of its business. On Wednesday, company executives pitched the audiobooks business to investors as their next target for industry domination. When they launch the audiobooks vertical (which is TBD), it could have huge ramifications not only for Spotify’s own business, but for the publishing industry as well.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

Meta is adding social hangouts to the Quest’s VR home space

Meta Quest virtual reality headsets will soon offer an option for hanging out with other people in your homescreen. The v41 Quest update will add a multiuser Horizon Home space, which Meta announced last year at Connect. Horizon Home lets people put on their headsets and immediately invite other Quest users to jump into social experiences, including watching VR videos as a group. It’s a step toward a larger Horizon-branded “metaverse” that Meta has been rolling out piecemeal over the past few years.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy