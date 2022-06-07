ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

SUV Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes into Church Building in Liberty City

NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn SUV crashed into a Liberty City church building after a Miami police officer attempted to stop the driver Tuesday morning. When the driver of the white BMW SUV attempted to flee, the car crashed into a building...

www.nbcmiami.com

Talk Media

Man Caught Carrying Stolen Gun Near Scene of Coral Springs Shooting

A man was charged with stealing and carrying a loaded gun in Coral Springs Tuesday shortly after shots were fired in the area, court records show. Jevon Petgrave, 19, of Delray Beach, was concealing the Taurus 9 millimeter pistol under his feet when Coral Springs Police pulled over the silver GMC Envoy he was in on June 7 around 12:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sample Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street. Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle. A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks

An elderly driver has died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Oakland Park. The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the driver in Tuesday's crash as Liesel Hulden, 84, of Coconut Creek. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near North Dixie...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Driver fleeing from police crashes into Miami church building

MIAMI – A driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into a church building in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said. According to Miami police, officers attempted to stop a white BMW SUV at around 11:20 a.m., near Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 28th Street. However, the driver fled and crashed into a car at the intersection of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue. He then careened into a vacant building just north of the intersection.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Sound of fatal shooting in Goulds caught on video cam

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
GOULDS, FL
WSVN-TV

Mattress catches on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bedroom blaze broke out inside a South Florida home. The fire happened near Northwest 26th Avenue and 101st Street, Thursday. Firefighters came in and out of the residence to make sure no one was still inside. Some of them brought out a burnt mattress afterwards.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man found fatally shot inside Goulds apartment complex

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside a unit at an apartment complex in Goulds.Police said the call came in Thursday at 1:20 a.m. in the 114th block of Southwest 216th Street and when police arrived, they found a man shot dead. The victim's mom, Yvonne Robinson, tells CBS4 News Miami her son, Elvis Hart, is the victim. She said, "He was a loving guy who loved his family, he has kids. He has three kids. The baby is four and the oldest is 16." Robinson said Hart was a local barber who made a huge...
GOULDS, FL
#Church Building#Liberty City#Miami Police Department#Suv#Firearms#Traffic Accident#Mount Sinai#Mpd#Surveillance
WSVN-TV

Man accused of firing gun at CityPlace Doral has charges dropped

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Doral who fired his weapon in Doral is having his charges dropped. Alex Arnaud, 32, is no longer facing charges from an incident at a CityPlace parking garage in January. He had been accused of pulling a gun and shooting at another man.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed, 4-year-old injured in I-595 crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County, and a 4-year-old boy inside her car was injured, authorities confirmed. Florida Highway Patrol officials did not immediately confirm the relationship between the woman and the boy. According to FHP...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Dead in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home

Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in the doorway of a southwest Miami-Dade home. Officers arrived at the scene in the 11300 block of Southwest 216th Street just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. A man's body was seen...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two injured in Wellington shooting

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the area of Fatio Boulevard and Postley Court in Wellington. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday to find a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
WELLINGTON, FL

