ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Investigators reveal why man charged in Aurora shooting says he shot the victim

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHMSK_0g3Jqz8H00

AURORA, Mo. — Prosecutors in Lawrence County have filed charges against a suspect in a shooting that happened at an Aurora motel on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Cole Walker is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. As of June 7, 2022, Walker was being held in the Lawrence County jail without bond, according to the jail’s website.

Springfield Police release identity of teenager killed on N. Grant Ave. Tuesday morning

Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a call about shots being fired at the Aurora Inn Motel Friday evening and they found a victim had been shot in the leg during a fight.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries. Walker was arrested shortly after police found the victim.

Aurora-Marionville Police said investigators determined Walker became angry and confronted the victim in the parking lot of the hotel before the shooting. Police said Walker and the victim knew each other.

In an interview after being read his rights, police said Walker told officers he believed the victim was sleeping with his girlfriend. He also told police, according to a probable cause statement, that he wanted to shoot the victim but was not trying to kill him. Police said they found the gun in a field near the property where the shooting happened.

Walker has a hearing about his bond scheduled for June 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Galena man admits to helping girlfriend dispose of body

GALENA, Mo. – A Stone County man who told officials he assisted in the disposal of a body after his girlfriend killed a man has pleaded guilty to felony evidence tampering. Gerald Hoffman, 55, entered the plea on June 6, 2022, under an agreement with Stone County prosecutors, according to court documents. He originally told […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Lawrence County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Aurora, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, MO
ksgf.com

Cedar County Brothers Charged In Kidnapping, Statutory Rape Case

(KTTS News) — Two brothers are charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl. KY3 says 19-year-old Matthew Rear and his brother, 20-year-old Justin Rear, admitted picking the girl up from her grandparents home and taking her to their home in Everton. Justin is charged with statutory rape for with having...
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Aurora Inn Motel#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

Prosecutor files charges against Nixa, Mo. man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed trespassing charges against a Nixa man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom.’. Kyle Piepmeier faces misdemeanor charges. Police say Piepmeier admitted he was at someone else’s house looking into their bedroom window. Investigators say a woman shared surveillance video of a man with an unleashed dog walking up to a home and peering into a bedroom window.
NIXA, MO
KTLO

Baxter County man yells ‘Jesus Christ is our lord and savior’ as police bite him during arrest

A Baxter County man is jailed in central Arkansas after attacking two police officers who were trying to arrest him Sunday night. At one time during the fracas, 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat yelled “Jesus Christ is our lord and savior” when a policeman was biting his fingers after he had shoved them in the policeman’s mouth. Black used a police baton to hit an officer in the head twice and caused another officer to shoot himself with a Taser when he pushed him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Cold cases left unsolved in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The 30th anniversary of the disappearance of the Springfield Three on Tuesday has led Springfield Police to remind the public about all current unsolved cases with the department. In all, SPD currently has 10 cases involving 12 persons. All but three have been found dead, the Springfield Three being the only cold case […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Pair Arrested in Ava for Drug Possession, one Charged with Resisting & Illegal Firearm possession

Ava, MO. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on May 22 in the process of apprehending a fugitive. Officers with the Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle containing Jake M. Olsen, 24 of Ava, east of the Ava Square and pulled him over. Olsen was wanted on a probation and parole warrant. During the stop, Olsen fled the vehicle on foot, disposing of a handgun that he had in his possession. The officers of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend the suspect following a short chase. Olsen was found to be possessing methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
AVA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car used in Armed Robbery at Mo. Subway Restaurant located after Okla. I-44 pursuit and manhunt

Side by side comparison of images. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. Jasper County Deputies responded to a call of an Armed Robbery in Airport Drive at Subway Restaurant, 6019 N Main. Investigation revealed a black male, 5’6″, brandished a firearm, demanded all the money and fled in a dark gray Chrysler 300 from the Subway...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

McKeown Trial: jury deliberation underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – McKeown is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, accused of running over and killing the victim, Barbara Foster. The incident happened near the intersection of Sunshine and Campbell on November 20th, 2018. The defense called its last two witnesses Thursday morning, testifying to the defense’s claims that McKeown was under […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in north Springfield killing teenager

COVID-19 cases rising again in Greene County; at-home tests available at Springfield-Greene County libraries. Melatonin overdoses in children are up in Missouri and across the US. Julie Weber is the Missouri Poison Center Director and a pharmacist. She said Missouri alone has had 119 melatonin overdose cases in the past...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Homicide investigation underway in Marion County

A homicide investigation is underway in Marion County. Arkansas State Police (ASP) say 80-year-old Daniel W. Stine was reportedly shot to death in his home near Yellville Monday night. The ASP says the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an intruder in the home about 11:15 Monday...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy