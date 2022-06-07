Investigators reveal why man charged in Aurora shooting says he shot the victim

AURORA, Mo. — Prosecutors in Lawrence County have filed charges against a suspect in a shooting that happened at an Aurora motel on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Cole Walker is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. As of June 7, 2022, Walker was being held in the Lawrence County jail without bond, according to the jail’s website.

Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a call about shots being fired at the Aurora Inn Motel Friday evening and they found a victim had been shot in the leg during a fight.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries. Walker was arrested shortly after police found the victim.

Aurora-Marionville Police said investigators determined Walker became angry and confronted the victim in the parking lot of the hotel before the shooting. Police said Walker and the victim knew each other.

In an interview after being read his rights, police said Walker told officers he believed the victim was sleeping with his girlfriend. He also told police, according to a probable cause statement, that he wanted to shoot the victim but was not trying to kill him. Police said they found the gun in a field near the property where the shooting happened.

Walker has a hearing about his bond scheduled for June 13, 2022.

