Join Wellesley Theatre Project at 10th anniversary of Teal Tie Affair

Cover picture for the articleWellesley Theatre Project (WTP) will hold its 10th anniversary celebration for WTP A Teal Tie Affair on Saturday, June 18, 6pm, at Babson College’s Sorenson Center for the Arts, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley. Get tickets now to Wellesley Theatre Project’s Teal Tie Affair....

Celebration of life for Nancy Wiswall Erne, 100, to be held June 29

Nancy Wiswall Erne, age 100, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2022. She was born July 28, 1921, in Wellesley, Mass., to Harold “Busy” and Priscilla Alden Wiswall. Nancy grew up on Denton Road surrounded by loving relatives including her grandfather, Edward, who owned the Wiswall Sanatorium. She had many animals including a horse of her own. She loved sports such as bicycling, figure skating, tennis, and field hockey even playing on the WHS Class 1939. At 18 Nancy joined an American Youth Hostel trip across Canada and the US traveling by bike/train 10,000 miles. Nancy graduated from Westbrook Junior College, and earned her nursing degree from Tufts School of Occupational Therapy. She worked at Walter Reed Army Hospital during WWII serving as volunteer ambulance Driver and Civil Defense Warden. In 1945 Nancy married Air Force Lieutenant, Ned Allen Erne (1918-1995). Nancy continued her nursing career at Children’s and Brigham Hospitals before joining the Wiswall RE office as a broker. Nancy had many civic responsibilities and loved being active in town affairs, the Girl Scouts, Junior Service League, Woman’s Club, Wellesley Historical Society and Town Meeting Member for over 50 years! In addition, Nancy was a member of the Mayflower Society and long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Society.
