Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is sectional runner-up, ends stellar season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following an outstanding lacrosse season, Seton Hall Prep third-year head coach Ross Turco made the following comments about the team and its seniors. “The 2022 team possessed exceptional leadership and talent in every facet of the game. The senior class remained committed to the highest standards possible and moved the program forward. Senior captains Matt Wrede (North Carolina), Quinn Spillett (Colgate), Will Giarrusso (Stevens), and Will Rose (Colgate) led the group to an impressive 18-4 record. They were supported on the offensive side of the ball by Max Racich (Stevenson), James Bailey (Wesleyan), JP Meyo (Salisbury), Billy Black (Holy Cross), Kevin Agnew (Amherst) and Vincent Freijomil (Penn State). The defense suffered early losses by injuries to key starters Lukas DiGiovanni (Lafayette), and David Whelan (Bucknell). Ethan Ackerman (Dickinson) backfilled several roles as a defensive midfielder, long pole, and close defender, while Michael Magnier filled a valuable role as a short stick defensive midfielder and also an offensive threat. Goalies John ‘Jaz’ Zanelli (Bucknell) put together an exceptional senior campaign in the net, supported by Jake Small (Mississippi State).”

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO