THC-infused Red Hot Riplets coming to St. Louis and Missouri dispensaries

ST. LOUIS – Red Hot Riplets, the St. Louis-served potato chips best known for their ridges and spicy barbeque flavor, will soon be hitting the shelves in a different form.

Old Vienna, the company behind the snack, has announced plans for THC-infused Red Hot Riplets. Fans of legal age could get their hands on the “twice-baked” version of the chips as soon as Wednesday at select St. Louis marijuana dispensaries and next week at more dispensaries statewide.

According to Greenway Magazine , a box of chips will cost $14 and contain around 20 mg of THC. St. Louis-area dispensaries, including BLOC, Greenlight, Jane, NatureMed, N’Bliss, and Swade, are among the first that could have the chips available.

Old Vienna has created several tasty treats, including the original Red Hot Riplets, since forming in 1936.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.