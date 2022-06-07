ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

THC-infused Red Hot Riplets coming to St. Louis and Missouri dispensaries

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fZY9_0g3JnjnA00

ST. LOUIS – Red Hot Riplets, the St. Louis-served potato chips best known for their ridges and spicy barbeque flavor, will soon be hitting the shelves in a different form.

Old Vienna, the company behind the snack, has announced plans for THC-infused Red Hot Riplets. Fans of legal age could get their hands on the “twice-baked” version of the chips as soon as Wednesday at select St. Louis marijuana dispensaries and next week at more dispensaries statewide.

Trending: Target cuts prices, vendor orders to clear out huge inventory

According to Greenway Magazine , a box of chips will cost $14 and contain around 20 mg of THC. St. Louis-area dispensaries, including BLOC, Greenlight, Jane, NatureMed, N’Bliss, and Swade, are among the first that could have the chips available.

Old Vienna has created several tasty treats, including the original Red Hot Riplets, since forming in 1936.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
feastmagazine.com

From pork steak nachos to St. Paul pizzas, dig into creative riffs on signature St. Louis dishes

We may not all harbor the same feelings about Provel cheese or agree on the origin story of toasted ravioli, but when it comes to St. Louis food, one thing is certain: the city is home to plenty of delicious and distinct signature dishes. And while these dishes are easily found at bars and restaurants throughout all corners of the metro area, plenty of spots are breaking the mold with their own unique spins – artichoke toasted ravioli, anyone? Here, we’re spotlighting five iconic St. Louis foods – toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, St. Louis-style pizza, pork steaks and St. Paul sandwiches – and the restaurants offering their own takes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Vienna, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

For golfer Chris Naegel it’s the thrill of a lifetime. He’s qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time in hos career. The Marquette High School graduate played on Monday in Ohio, a 36 hole qualifier and shot 9 under par. It’s a pressure packed day for golfers around the country. Over 600 golfers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Us Marshals#Louis#Greenway Magazine#Naturemed#Red Hot Riplets#Nexstar Media Inc
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kcur.org

Missouri on the verge of removing unenforceable discriminatory restrictions from housing deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The State of Missouri now has a “Toasted Ravioli” restaurant

A restaurant has opened in Missouri that has a menu dedicated to different types of Toasted Ravioli from original to dessert ravioli the menu will make your mouth water!. According to an article from stlmag.com, there is a new restaurant that has opened in St. Louis that is all about the toasted ravioli called STL Toasted. STL Toasted is one of the 17 restaurants/kitchens that have opened up in The Food Hall, which is located near the IKEA in St. Louis, and the owners have created a menu dedicated to the delectable St. Louis icon the toasted ravioli. In the article they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy