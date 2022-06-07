Marion Davis, 96; incomplete

Mary Lou Smith, 88, of Newport and formerly of Kinston, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Cynthia McCausley, 69, of Newport, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Parker. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home...
Pauline Brown, 89, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on June 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CYNTHIA "CINDY" POLLOCK MCCAUSLEY, Newport. Cynthia “Cindy” Pollock McCausley,...
Santana Patterson James, 27, of Newport, died May 30, 2022, at home. The family will hold a private service. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
James M. Heatherly, 95, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. James was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1927, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Howard and Clara Heatherly. He bravely served his country in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. Graduating from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering, James had a successful career at Dupont where he worked from 1955 until his retirement in 1991. Keeping busy, working hard and staying fit was part of his nature, at age 95 he painted his house and could cut down trees.
Edith “Clydie” Willis Pittman, of Newport, died on June 8th, 2022, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of Edith Bloodgood Willis, who died shortly after her daughter's birth. Her grandparents, the late Albert B. Bloodgood and Emma H. Bloodgood, raised her at their home on Arendell Street in Morehead City where she graduated from high school in 1942.
Frances Bright Humphrey Price, 97, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Karen M. Kenney, 67, of Newport, North Carolina, formerly of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, and Hockessin, Delaware, passed away June 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born on October 26, 1954, daughter of Dominic and the late Ellen (Poore) Rivas. Karen was predeceased by her loving husband of 25 years, John J. Kenney Jr.; brother, Dominic Rivas; and 2 sisters, Patricia Ann Coombes, and Linda Siuma.
— Morehead City christened a new police boat Thursday at 9 a.m. in a ceremony downtown at Big Rock Landing. According to city spokesperson Alizé Proisy, the boat, its trailer and equipment were donated by the Big Rock Blue Marlin Foundation. The boat is a 24-foot Bay Ryder by...
BEAUFORT — This year The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary awarded 26 college scholarships to our high school seniors with each scholarship valued at $1,000. The rotary’s 20th annual tournament was held at Beaufort Club golf course and to date has raised and awarded $307,000. This year’s tournament was...
BEAUFORT — The candidate filing period for the Carteret County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor position begins at noon Monday, June 13 and will run until noon on Friday, July 1. The filing fee is $5 and can be paid by check or cash. This is a nonpartisan...
– State maintenance crews need to temporarily close two of the five lanes on a portion of Arendell Street (U.S. 70) in Morehead City to repair a damaged drainage pipe. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the two eastbound lanes and shift that traffic into the middle lane, while maintaining the two westbound lanes as normal.
PINE KNOLL SHORES — While Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland towns have joined forces for gigantic July 4th fireworks show in Cape Carteret and the pair aren’t planning any other events, Pine Knoll Shores will continue its traditional low-key celebration of the nation’s birth.
I am sick of statistics, polls and talking heads! Can it now be said that our government cares more about guns than our children? It is plain and undeniable. The common thread in many mass shootings is a male shooter under 21 years of age using an AR style semi-automatic weapon, often with a bump stock and large ammunition magazines.
MOREHEAD CITY — The weather cleared for the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament on Saturday as a record 215 boats signed up for the ladies-only competition. That turnout easily exceeded the previous benchmark of 167 boats in 2019. The 25th annual tournament held its captains’ meeting and Best...
Parents and teachers are rightfully concerned about the security of the county’s schools following the most recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. But as the public pursues renewed action to secure school campuses, it would be wise to avoid reacting out of fear with a fortress mentality.
OCEAN — Croatan graduate Drake Egan knew exactly what he wanted out of his college choice – a mechanical engineering major and a chance to keep wrestling. He found that in Indiana Tech, a small private school in Fort Wayne, Ind., featuring a NAIA Division I wrestling program.
BEAUFORT — Nearly 92% of county public school teachers said they were satisfied with working conditions in the district, according to results of the biannual North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey. In addition, more than 97% of county teachers said their schools provide procedures to be performed in active...
