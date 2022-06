Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, All American, and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Thursday, June 9 is once again topped by Stranger Things. Not-so-bold prediction: Stranger Things will stay in the No. 1 spot until The Umbrella Academy returns on June 22. No. 2 is All-American, the CW sports drama that becomes a hit once it goes to Netflix at the end of every season. No. 3 is a new one on the list, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a disturbing docuseries about a Fundamentalist Mormon sect. Between this and Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven, FLDS is having a cultural moment, but maybe not the good kind. No. 4 is easy-to-watch legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer and Australian teen drama Surviving Summer rounds out the top 5.

