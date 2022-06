GREENVILLE, S.C. — By now, it's clear that gas prices are soaring. According to AAA, two main factors for the drastic rise includes the costs of crude oil, and the demand. “In South Carolina, we’ve gone up over a quarter in a week’s time," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. "So, to say that gas prices are on the rise would be an understatement. So, in fact, gas prices are rising and it’s been this way for the last couple of weeks.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO