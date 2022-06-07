Supreme Court again urged to hold remap panel in contempt

COLUMBUS — Once again, plaintiffs challenging Republican-drawn state legislative maps on Tuesday asked the Ohio Supreme Court to hold the panel holding the computer mouse in contempt.

Friday's court-imposed deadline for the filing of new maps came and went without a meeting of the Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission.

It marked the first time that the commission failed to meet at all in response to a Supreme Court order. A federal court panel has already stepped in and ordered the implementation of commission-passed maps that have twice been held as unconstitutionally partisan for an Aug. 2 primary election.

“It is bad enough that the Commission has ignored an express order of this Court, but Petitioners respectfully submit that it is nothing less than shocking that the Commission has done so without even deigning to provide an excuse to this Court for its failure to comply with the Court’s deadline,” reads a motion filed by plaintiffs affiliated with the National Democratic Redistricting Commission headed by Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

The motion urges the court to force the commission as a whole and individual commissioners to argue in a hearing why they should not be held in contempt. It argues that the commission had no right to simply decide not to reconvene.

“The Court has declined to take such additional measures to date,” the motion reads. “Regrettably, it seems Respondents have no intention of complying with the Court’s orders without further action from this Court.”

It remains to be seen what a contempt-of-court might look like and what penalties the court could impose on members of the separate legislative and executive branches of state government.

While the court has five times voted 4-3 across party lines to strike down legislative maps adopted by the commission, it has opted not to hold a contempt hearing to date.

“This court does not have the power to hold the commission or its members in contempt,” Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote in the latest May 25 ruling. She has dissented in all five cases striking down the maps.

“The separation-of-powers doctrine precludes the judiciary from asserting control over ‘the performance of duties that are purely legislative in character and over which such legislative bodies have exclusive control,’ ” she wrote.

The commission consists of five Republicans — Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, and Rep. Jeff LaRe of Canal Winchester, — and two Democrats — state Sen. Vernon Sykes of Akron and House Minority Leader Allison Russo of Upper Arlington.

Mr. LaRe, the commission’s co-chairman, said last week that the commission will eventually meet after the Nov. 8 election to adopt new maps for the 2024 election cycle. He argued that adopting new maps now would confuse voters.