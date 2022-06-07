ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's The Best Waterpark In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMNMW_0g3JhhEy00
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you don't feel like visiting a lake or river, and that's okay. Waterparks are here in case you want both fun and water-filled adventures. From super high water slides to simple lazy rivers, you can easily spend a whole day at these attractions.

Since you can find one in every state (except Alaska), Travellers Worldwide laid out the "15 Best Water Parks In The USA" for 2022.

One Colorado waterpark made the list: Water World !

Here's why writers picked this family-friendly destination:

"Water World is located just outside of Denver. It spans over 70 acres and has over 50 different water features, plenty to keep your family occupied all day. Rides include The Wave, which lets guests surf on boogie boards. If you’re looking for thrills, Water World has plenty. Three different speed slides drop you six stories at a near-vertical angle. The Zoomerang is another unique ride that lets you glide back and forth on a half-pipe. Voyage to the Center of the Earth is a unique raft ride that features dinosaurs along the way. It’s fun for all ages. "

Water World is located at 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights. If you want the scoop on more thrilling water parks, click HERE .

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Most Overrated City in Colorado Might Not Surprise You

Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
95 Rock KKNN

When Will Coloradans Learn to Leave Wildlife Alone?!

First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Federal Heights, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Alaska State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Cannabis Consumption Club Coming to Haunted Colorado Hotel

Denver's Croke-Patterson mansion is a prominent castle-like structure in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, that has been featured on multiple television shows including The Bachelor and Portals to Hell. The historic 130-year-old-building has been turned into a boutique hotel called the Patterson Inn and besides travelers checking in for a stay, at least a dozen "spirited guests" are believed to be roaming the halls - including the ghost of Thomas Patterson himself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Water Slides#High Water#Travellers Worldwide#Wave#Waterworldco
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gets new rooftop lounge downtown

The ultrafancy Lumen8 Rooftop Social lounge opened June 1 at 402 S. Tejon St., on the eighth floor of the new dual-branded Marriott SpringHill Suites and Element. At a sneak peek before the opening day, we were invited to meet the leadership and sample some of the food and drink options. Chris Starkus is the food and beverage director and Daniel Bartlett is the executive chef.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KRDO

Colorado Springs neighborhood market, Hillside hub, a first of its’ kind in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hillside Hub, Colorado Springs, the first neighborhood food center in the city is hosting its grand opening Saturday, June 11. Food to Power, formerly known as the Colorado Springs Food Rescue, is creating the new center. Dubbed the Hillside Hub, it will be a space for urban farming, compost production, micro-enterprise development, educational workshops, & fresh grocery distribution.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
weather5280.com

Near-record heat this weekend in Denver and around Colorado

It's going to be a hot weekend across the region with some daily record temperatures to be set, the hottest of which will be in Grand Junction that may set back-to-back records of 100 degrees +. This isn't as extreme as the heat expected across the southern and southwestern U.S.,...
DENVER, CO
i-70scout.com

Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy