ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As calls to remove Lewis Reed from his position as the St. Louis Board of Alderman President grow, protesters gathered outside his home Monday. Several large signs donning phrases like ‘Resign Reed’ and ‘You Stole from SLPS Kids’ were seen outside his home. Lewis Reed was among three local aldermen at the center of a 66-page federal indictment. Reed, 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently resigned 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals. The indictment details their alleged involvement with a “John Doe.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO