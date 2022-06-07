Six St. Louis Area Students Awarded College and Technical School Scholarships from Site Advancement Foundation
The SITE Advancement Foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to six deserving St. Louis area students seeking to further their education at college or technical schools in the Fall 2022 semester. The scholarships are made possible through voluntary contributions from SITE Improvement Association member companies and from the SITE Advancement Foundation...stlouiscnr.com
