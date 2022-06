The former Wales and British & Irish Lions fly-half Phil Bennett has died at the age of 73, his former club Scarlets have announced. Bennett, affectionately known as ‘Benny’, played 413 times for Llanelli RFC from making his debut as an 18-year-old to his final appearance in 1981, captaining the team for six years of his 15-year spell.

