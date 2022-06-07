ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro train in Hawthorne

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UR69z_0g3Jdwo700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enS4Z_0g3Jdwo700
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 7 AM Edition) 02:11

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a Metro train in Hawthorne.

The collision occurred about a half a mile away from the Hawthorne Metro station at around 4 a.m., which is near the 4400 block of West 111th Street.

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity or why they were on the train tracks.

Occupants of the train were provided alternate transport by shuttle buses as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators surveyed the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5sandiego.com

9 pedestrians hit by pickup truck in the Los Angeles area

An investigation is underway after a pickup truck hopped a curb and struck several pedestrians in Westlake Saturday morning. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on the 600 block of South Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver of Ford F-150 told Los Angeles police that he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uktimenews.com

Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck hit them in the Westlake area. Six of the pedestrians were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims refused to receive further medical treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block...
WESTLAKE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Accidents
CBS LA

Suspect killed in Valley Glen crash while being pursued

A chase ended in a deadly crash in Valley Glen on Saturday. The California Highway Patrol started to pursue a speeding driver in Altadena. The suspect also drove the wrong-way on the 118 Freeway and smashed into a CHP car. The chase ended in Valley Glen where the suspect died after hitting a bystander's vehicle at Mammoth Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, then slamming into a tree. The driver of the other car had minor injuries.  
ALTADENA, CA
Key News Network

Inspection of Hazardous Material in Hotel Room Yields Heroin with Trace of Fentanyl, Male Hospitalized

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters were called around 4:21 p.m. Saturday, June 11, to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on the 300 block of Universal Hollywood Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley to investigate an unresponsive person when they noticed a warning of a potentially hazardous substance at the location of the person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Station#Train Tracks#Shuttle Buses#Accident#Cbs News
CBS LA

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. While investigating, detectives learned that an initial shooting unfolded in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, and believe a bystander in his early 20s was wounded. That man transported himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Police said no suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

UPS driver killed when truck crashes in the Cajon Pass

A UPS driver was reportedly killed while driving in the Cajon Pass. The crash unfolded on the northbound 15 Freeway near Highway 138. The crash resulted in a massive traffic backup that went on for miles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

2 wanted in hit-and-run crash that severely injured Arleta father

An Arleta father is fighting for his life after being severely injured in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen U-Haul van.According to the LAPD, a stolen U-Haul van driving westbound on Osborne Street ran a red light at Beachy Avenue, slamming into a Toyota Yaris. The Yaris' driver, 43-year-old Christian DeOro, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.Security video from a home overlooking the intersection showed several people running over to help DeOro immediately after the U-Haul van T-boned the Yaris. DeOro's sister, Christie, said in a Gofundme that he had been on his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed, several injured in fiery crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

A large portion of the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch was closed for several hours Friday morning after a fiery crash left one woman dead and several others injured. The crash first occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway, just east of Reseda Boulevard, when a vehicle -- filled with a family of five -- careened off the road and into an embankment, before colliding with a fuel line. This second impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, causing major damage to the vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers who happened to be driving by at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 shot, 3 fatally, at rapper's party in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed during a shooting at a rapper's party at an underground warehouse in Los Angeles overnight. It happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street near Grande Vista. According to police, it appears there were multiple suspects who shot six...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights shooting leaves woman dead

Lincoln Heights -- A woman was killed in a Friday night shooting, police said. Officers called to the scene near Manitou Avenue and Alta Street at about 9 pm found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The victim, a 47-year-old Latina, was...
LINCOLN, CA
CBS LA

Longtime Westminster crossing guard killed in early morning crash

Westminster police are seeking witnesses to help establish a cause for a collision that killed a longtime crossing guard.According to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick, the crash occurred around 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street.Robert Polino Avila, 77, was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.Avila was crossing guard for the city for the past twelve years. He was not at his job site at when the collision happened.The passenger in Avila's car and the driver of the other car were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries, MacCormick said.Anyone who may have seen the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam at 714-548-3770.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy