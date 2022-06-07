ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders DC Patrick Graham calls Josh McDaniels 'the best play-caller in the league'

By Luke Straub
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kr9v1_0g3Jd2u200

There is perhaps no finer judge of an offensive play-caller’s skills than his counterpart, his natural nemesis, the defensive coordinator.

So it bodes well for the Raiders that their new DC Patrick Graham thinks highly of Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels and doesn’t hesitate to say so. As most are aware, McDaniels comes to the Raiders after a successful career as an offensive coordinator and will call plays for his new team this season.

Case in point: Graham told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated he’d argue that McDaniels is the best play-caller in the NFL. McDaniels and Graham used to be colleagues with the Patriots and also squared off as opponents, in the offense vs. defense chess match that makes the NFL so riveting play after play.

“One, he’s really smart. Two, he works hard. And there’s an extreme attention to detail,” Graham said. “[When] I was working on the opposite side of the ball in New England, you could see that. When you see him from afar, when I was at Green Bay and had to play against him, when I was at Miami and had to play against him, you could see that. … I would argue he’s the best play-caller in the league.”

Graham also told Breer he followed McDaniels to Las Vegas because he’s enticed by the challenge of stopping opponents in the quarterback-rich AFC West.

But back to McDaniels. He inherited an offense that had success passing the ball last season with quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and tight end Darren Waller. All three of those players will return, and Las Vegas added arguably the top WR in the NFL, Davante Adams.

That sounds like enough to make opposing defensive coordinators lose their minds. It will still be interesting to see how McDaniels uses his playbook, mostly because of what appears to be a suspect offensive line, at least at this point.

Graham and the defense have to do their job, of course, but McDaniels is the key to the season. Las Vegas’ roster is loaded with offensive skill players, and it would be difficult to have a better reputation than McDaniels as a play-caller, even without Graham’s comment.

Simply put, Raiders fans and the NFL expect fireworks from McDaniels’ offense this season. Scoring more touchdowns may be enough, however. In 2021, the Raiders offense gained the 11th-most yards in the NFL but only ranked 18th in points scored.

Was that due to the last season’s suspect offensive line? Was it the lack of a consistent outside threat at wide receiver? Poor play calls? Perhaps something else? It’s McDaniels’ job to find out and take the Raiders offense to another level, and he has an impressive group of playmakers as chess pieces.

Graham definitely thinks McDaniels has what it takes. Coming from a defensive coordinator and a highly thought-of coach in his own right, that opinion speaks volumes and provides optimism for what figures to be a pivotal season in Las Vegas.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peaceful protests? In 1987, Jack Del Rio scuffled with Chiefs great Otis Taylor over replacement players

It has not been a banner week for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. His comments about the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol, which Del Rio referred to as a “dust-up,” did not go over well. Del Rio eventually had to apologize, both the NAACP and the Fritz Pollard Alliance called for his firing, and he was fined $100,000 by the team, proof of which was a statement released by head coach Ron Rivera. Del Rio’s comments, in which he referred to the insurrection as a “dust-up,” may be the “nail in the coffin” when it comes to the Commanders’ hopes for a new stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Patriots#American Football#Dc#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy