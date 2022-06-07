ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

1st APPEARANCE for June 7, 2022

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbert Brincefield: Hold for Bay County- released on own recognizance on charge, breach of peace- conditional release, to go to ARK house in Panama City. Gerald Webb: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond, local charges- $4,500....

jacksoncountytimes.net

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 9, 2022

Joel Lollie, 48, Grand Ridge Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Betancourt, 44, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Pride, 40, Greenwood, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devin Hires, 26, Marianna, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of...
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Southport man arrested for allegedly molesting a juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials have arrested a Southport man on several counts of lewd and lascivious charges. According to officials, on May 17th, an investigation began into 44-year-old Joseph Kaspryzk, of Southport. Kaspryzk is believed to have been involved in illegal sexual conduct...
WCTV

Murder suspect back in custody in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – A murder suspect who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna back in December is back in custody. Marianna police say Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Barstow, California. He is being held there awaiting extradition back to Florida on charges of aggravated assault and first degree murder.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Car crashes into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman from Panama City have serious injuries after crashing into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a car was heading south on Thomas Drive. Troopers said the car was going fast when the driver lost control when they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Assistant State Attorney Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo Judge On 18th Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Rockledge resident Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Patel-Dookhoo, who has been an Assistant State Attorney since 2016, will serve Brevard and Seminole counties as a judge on the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Currently, she...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
wdhn.com

Man arrested in Houston County for attempted burglary: HCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the Friday afternoon incident in Houston County. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Cowarts Creek Road and the Prevatt Road to a call of an attempted burglary. After the suspect...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Chipley man arrested with explosive

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies say they arrested a man after they spotted him in a construction work zone with an explosive. On Wednesday, “Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the Greenhead area observed a white male in a construction work zone behaving suspiciously,” officials wrote in a news release. As […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Teenager struck by alleged hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver veered off the US Highway 231 and struck a 13 year old girl early Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Joanie Marie Royals, 26, of Leesburg, Georgia, was driving a 2003 black Ford Taurus south on 231 at about 1 a.m., when she drove off the road. That’s when they say she hit the teenager, then took off.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals – June 9, 2022

Sealed Bids for the construction of the “Sunland Main LS”, ”Sunland LS1”, ”Chipola College LS 3” and “FCI LS” lift stations will be received by the City of Marianna at the Marianna Clerk’s Office, located at 2895 Jefferson Street, Marianna, FL, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at which time the Bids received will be “publicly” opened and read. The Project consists of replacing the existing ductile iron pipes from the top of the pumps in the wet well to just outside of the wet wells, replacing the ductile iron pipes and valves located in the valve box with new ductile iron, construction of by-pass pumping suction and discharge line for the “Sunland Main and LS1” and “Chipola College LS 3”, spray lining of the “FCI LS”, and disposal of the removed materials.
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Houston County Library System is reevaluating security procedures after the terrifying sexual attack on a woman last week. “This is an isolated attack by a clearly dangerous individual,” is how DHCLS Director Chris Warren described the incident at the downtown Dothan branch. A man...
WMBB

Woman hit and killed while crossing U.S. Highway 90 West

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old woman was struck by a pick-up truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 90 West at Owens Avenue on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m, according to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department. The woman walked into the path of the truck headed west on U.S. Highway 90 and unfortunately […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Hathaway Bridge down to one lane after crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Hathaway Bridge heading eastbound is down to one lane after a traffic crash on Saturday. Law enforcement said a pick-up truck reportedly hit an ambulance. The ambulance did have people inside, but officials said everyone is fine. The exit lane for 23rd Street heading east on the Hathaway Bridge […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

