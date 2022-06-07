ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLPA names Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow among 2022 'Rising Stars'

By Levi Damien
 5 days ago
Each year the NFLPA spotlights what they deem the NFL’s rookie and veteran ‘Rising Stars’. Players they believe are poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise.

Making the list among veterans is one Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFLPA lists ten Rising Stars and Renfrow came in at third in the ranking behind only Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and Eagles WR AJ Brown.

Renfrow is coming off his first season with over 1,000 yards receiving (1038), making his first Pro Bowl in his third NFL season. He reached that total by catching 103 passes, which is the second-most in a season by a wide receiver in Raiders franchise history behind only Hall of Famer Tim Brown (104).

The ‘Slot Machine’ has made seemingly countless ‘underrated’ lists this offseason, which kinda makes you wonder how he can be underrated if everyone is rating him among the league’s best. Including the NFLPA itself.

You can see the full list of NFLPA rookie and veteran Rising Stars here.

