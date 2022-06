South Carolina cracked the top five in the nation for number of mass shootings so far this year, settling at no. 4, despite the state being only the 23rd-largest in population. There have been 12 mass shootings statewide so far in 2022. Five have happened since May 1. The data comes from national nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings and other forms of gun violence nationwide. Texas, California, Louisiana and Illinois take the spots above South Carolina. More: WIS TV, The Washington Post, The New York Times.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO